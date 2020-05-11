Rock the Riverfront goes virtual, participants record race times online

The Rock the Riverfront featuring Charity Classic will go virtual for 2020.

The event was planned for June 27 but now participants will be able to complete their race at any time between June 27 and July 12. Racers will be able to record their time online through July 13 to qualify for prizes.

Organizers say those who registered prior to the transition to the virtual race will receive additional information via email.

If you would like to still register, it is open now through June 27.