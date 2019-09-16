Rod Stewart secretly battled cancer for three years

Updated: Mon 9:06 AM, Sep 16, 2019

(CNN) - Rock star Rod Stewart gave up a big secret over the weekend: He secretly battled cancer for three years.

The British music legend said he is all-clear now.

Stewart went public with his 2016 prostate cancer diagnosis at a fundraising event for The Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation charity in Surrey, England on Saturday night.

The 74-year-old father of eight shared the news with the crowd, saying, "No one knows this."

He also encouraged other men to get their prostates checked regularly to increase their chances of surviving the cancer.

Stewart said he caught it early.

It is more likely to affect men over 50, but young men can receive a prostate cancer diagnosis too.

The World Health Organization says it's the fourth most commonly diagnosed type of cancer worldwide.

