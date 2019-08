A roll over crash kills one in Pierce County Monday, around 12:27 a.m.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Brenda Westbrook from Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s office says Westbrook was traveling northbound on Highway 63 in the town of Martell when she entered the shoulder of the highway. Westbrook lost control of her vehicle, rolled over and was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.