Rollover accident in Vernon County

Thursday evening, Vernon County Dispatch received a call of a one car rollover accident on State Highway 35 near Sylvan Glen Rd in the Town of Bergen in which the vehicle landed off the roadway into a pond.

Marisa E. Newell, age 26, of Madison WI, was operating a vehicle northbound on State Highway 35 when she hydroplaned and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle left the roadway and overturned before landing in a pond next to State Highway 35.

Marisa E. Newell and her passenger Keshaun D. Williams, age 20, of Madison, were wearing their seat-belts and all of the vehicles airbags were deployed.

Neither occupant received any injuries.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff's Department was the Stoddard Fire Department.

