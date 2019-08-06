Rollover crash in Price County leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital

A rollover crash in Price County happened Aug. 2 around 6:20 p.m. Officials received a 911 call reporting a crash on State Highway 70 near North Fork Road in the town of Flambeau.

Law enforcement say 40-year-old Oryan Jenness of Ladysmith, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 17-year-old male from Ladysmith was taken to a local hospital.

According to Price County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

