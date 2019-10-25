Representative Kind shares trip to Afghanistan and Middle East

“I wish all Americans could see the job that our troops are doing for us under difficult and dangerous circumstances,” said Kind.

Representative Ron Kind has been traveling around his district, telling voters about his trip to Jordan, Syria and Afghanistan. Kind was asked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to assess the situation in the region following the president's decision to pull troops out of Syria.

“I'm afraid a precipitous withdraw could lead to the collapse in Afghanistan and the resurgence of Taliban and I.S.I.S. coordination and a potential global reach again like we saw on September 11,” said Kind.

Kind said the Kurdish people feel betrayed by the decision.

“Young Kurdish children were throwing rocks at them as they were in retreat, because of the sense of betrayal that they felt,” he said.

Wisconsin Republican Party Treasurer, Brian Westrate, said the trip may be strictly political in nature.

“This falls under foreign intervention in my opinion,” he said. “This is a bunch of liberal-democrats who a couple of months ago were war doves, now have become incredibly hawkish on us intervening in the Middle East.”

Westrate also said the United States cannot serve as the world's police force.

“The removal of troops from Syria is what's in the best interest for the United States of American and its citizens,” he said. “The American people, the American tax payer and the American soldier cannot and should not be expected to be the world's policemen.”

Kind said the decision puts the lives of thousands of Kurds at risk of being wiped out by Turkish forces.

“There are war crimes being committed against the Kurdish forces and many of the families,” said Kind. “We have 200,000 Kurds now fleeing for their lives and entering the desert on the doorstep on winter. That is going to be a humanitarian disaster that no one had a plan for.”

Westrate said this fight has been going on for centuries.

“This conflict, these people groups have been fighting each other than our nation has existed,” he said. “I think it's fairly absurd for liberal-democrats to somehow claim that A) We can solve it B) that we should and then all the sudden it is a good thing to have American men and women in harm’s way.”

One thing Kind and Westrate can agree on, the value of Wisconsin soldiers is an asset to the military.

“They've always been pleased to have Wisconsin units in theater because they're very good,” said Kind.

“It's no surprise to me that Wisconsinites are sought out in the military,” said Westrate. “I would like to think they are sought out in every other industry that exists.

Kind also held a listening session for voters in the 3rd Congressional District Friday. Along with Syria, people also voiced concerns about expanding broadband into rural areas and the cost of health care.

