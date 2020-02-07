Roosevelt first grade teacher wins 2020 Golden Apple Award

The first week of Golden Apple Awards are finishing with a trip to Roosevelt Elementary School.

Friday, WEAU 13 News is honoring a first grade teacher who works with her students to develop a strong work ethic that will carry them through their educational journey.

"We have an award for great teachers at Roosevelt that are doing a great job for us. Every year we give one award and guess who won the award this year? Mrs. Ferrell? It was Mrs. Ferrell; let's give her a big round of applause."

That's Roosevelt Principal Ben Dallman sharing the good news with Brittany Ferrell that she is the 2020 Golden Apple award winner. Dallman says Ferrell has many different strengths including her exceptional organizational skills and her ability to adapt to her students individual needs.

Brittany Ferrell, a Roosevelt first grade teacher, says "I think first grade, not to be biased is one of the most important grade levels, it's where they are learning to read, learning that stamina, that great work ethic, I think that's the most important thing that we teach students at this age because that's what carries you through and into adolescence and adult life so teaching them how to work hard, try their best and do the right thing is among all the academics that we do and such an important age to embed that in."

Ben Dallman, Roosevelt Elementary Principal, says "Brittany is an extraordinary teacher and everything that she does inside the classroom with our kids is nothing short of amazing. It's just how she plans out her lessons, the way she is very reflective going into a lesson and plans around the needs of each individual kid is phenomenal."

Congratulations again to Mrs. Ferrell on her Golden Apple award. Brittany and Roosevelt Elementary will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools foundation.

