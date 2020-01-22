Rope Jump competition set to take place in Bloomer

Every January, the best rope jumpers from around the country head to Bloomer. Students in grades 1-8 will be competing in the rope jump competition this weekend.

Hundreds of the top rope jumpers have been preparing all year to compete in Bloomer on Saturday January 25 to compete.

Many schools around the country host their own contest to send the winners onto Bloomer. And some of those that are competing this weekend are from the Chippewa Valley.

The rope jump contest is this Saturday, January 25 at the Bloomer High School. The preliminary round begins at 10 a.m. and the finals start at 3 p.m. Tickets to the event are $5.

For more information click here.

