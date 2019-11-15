Rough transcript of first Trump-Zelenskiy call released

Updated: Fri 8:54 AM, Nov 15, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump released the summary transcript of an April congratulatory call with Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the CenturyLink Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Bossier City, La. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

It is the latest salvo in the White House struggle to blunt Democrats’ contention that Trump abused the power of the presidency.

The focus of the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry has been on another call between Trump and Zelenskiy that was made on July 25.

In that call, Trump asked Ukraine’s president to do him “a favor” and look into the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The memo recaps the short April call in which Trump congratulates Zelenskiy on his election. There is no mention of Biden or corruption but Trump does note that he once hosted the Miss Universe contest in Ukraine.

Read the document here.

