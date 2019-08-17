Rowing marathon at local gym raises money for Special Olympics

Fit Elite in Eau Claire held the 2nd annual Row Raiser on August 17 to raise money for Special Olympics.

Row Raiser is a rowing marathon in which teams of 10 worked together to row a total of 26.2 miles on a rowing machine.

The local cross-fit gym raised nearly $10,000 for Special Olympics in the high energy fundraiser.

Fit Elite Co-Owner Shane Beck says about 200 people participated with people coming in from local gyms across the Chippewa Valley and even some from the Twin Cities.

"It's been great to see the community team up for something like this," Beck says. "It's amazing to have so many people in one place for a great cause and we’re out there rowing and having a great time doing it."

