Royal Credit Union announces new vice president of operations

Royal Credit Union announced Sheila Kohls has been named vice president of operations.

In this role, she is responsible for creating and executing a strategic vision for the member service center and deposit operations to provide exceptional member experiences. She will also manage member satisfaction, NPS goals for departments, identify and implement process improvement initiatives, and oversee department projects that impact frontline team members.

Kohls began working for Royal in 2016 in the role of business process improvement manager. In this role, she was responsible for providing project management support, while working with team members to improve work processes to better serve Royal’s members. Prior to coming to Royal she was the business process improvement manager at IDEXX. She brings over 25 years of experience through her various roles which range from network administrator to IT director. Kohls graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College with an Accounting and Computer Science degree. She also has a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Lakeland College.

Kohls is heavily involved in both Royal and the community. She volunteered at Royal’s Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic event, and is also involved in the Chippewa Valley Credit Union League Chapter, Junior Achievement, and is a board member of the Chippewa Valley Museum. She currently resides in Elk Mound with her family.

