Royal Credit Union broke ground on new office

A new Royal Credit Union (Royal) broke ground for their new St. Croix Falls location. Construction will begin in August and should be complete by 2020.

Royal Credit Union President & CEO, Brandon Riechers, says “We have enjoyed serving our Members in St. Croix Falls for the last 9 years and look forward to constructing a larger, more accessible office to better meet their needs. Royal is building for the future and is committed to continuing to make a positive impact in the lives we touch in Polk County”

The new office will include a full-service lobby, drive-up and ATM, which will be located on Highway 8 in front of Tractor Supply and Falls Cinema.

