Royal Credit Union donates $40,000 to community organizations

Royal Credit Union has announced a $40,000 donation to support organizations in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be directed to area community foundations and non-profit organizations.

The following Community Foundations will receive a donation from Royal:

· Clark County Community Foundation

· Community Foundation of Chippewa County

· Community Foundation of Dunn County

· Eau Claire Community Foundation

· Edina Community Foundation

· Rice Lake Community Health Foundation

· St. Croix Valley Foundation (serving Hudson, New Richmond, Somerset, Stillwater, River Falls, Osceola, and St. Croix Falls)

· St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation

In addition, Royal is providing Covid-19 response funds to the following organizations:

· 360 Communities-serving Apple Valley, MN

· Together Chippewa Valley-coalition of non-profits in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties

· The Open Door-The Mobile Pantry serving Apple Valley, MN

· Youth Service Bureau-Stillwater, MN