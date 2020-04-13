Royal Credit Union donates $40,000 to community organizations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)-- Royal Credit Union has announced a $40,000 donation to support organizations in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds will be directed to area community foundations and non-profit organizations.
The following Community Foundations will receive a donation from Royal:
· Clark County Community Foundation
· Community Foundation of Chippewa County
· Community Foundation of Dunn County
· Eau Claire Community Foundation
· Edina Community Foundation
· Rice Lake Community Health Foundation
· St. Croix Valley Foundation (serving Hudson, New Richmond, Somerset, Stillwater, River Falls, Osceola, and St. Croix Falls)
· St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation
In addition, Royal is providing Covid-19 response funds to the following organizations:
· 360 Communities-serving Apple Valley, MN
· Together Chippewa Valley-coalition of non-profits in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties
· The Open Door-The Mobile Pantry serving Apple Valley, MN
· Youth Service Bureau-Stillwater, MN