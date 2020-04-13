Royal Credit Union donates $40,000 to community organizations

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued two additional Executive Orders placing restrictions on travelers to the state in an effort to help prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)-- Royal Credit Union has announced a $40,000 donation to support organizations in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be directed to area community foundations and non-profit organizations.

The following Community Foundations will receive a donation from Royal:
· Clark County Community Foundation
· Community Foundation of Chippewa County
· Community Foundation of Dunn County
· Eau Claire Community Foundation
· Edina Community Foundation
· Rice Lake Community Health Foundation
· St. Croix Valley Foundation (serving Hudson, New Richmond, Somerset, Stillwater, River Falls, Osceola, and St. Croix Falls)
· St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation

In addition, Royal is providing Covid-19 response funds to the following organizations:
· 360 Communities-serving Apple Valley, MN
· Together Chippewa Valley-coalition of non-profits in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties
· The Open Door-The Mobile Pantry serving Apple Valley, MN
· Youth Service Bureau-Stillwater, MN

 