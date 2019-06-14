Royal Credit Union’s Rock the Riverfront “Rock” Hunt

Join in on the hunt for a chance to win $500 and explore the Chippewa Valley. Royal Credit Union’s (Royal) Rock the Riverfront “Rock” Hunt sponsored by Market & Johnson is a fun activity that promotes the upcoming Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic, held on Saturday, June 22. Proceeds for the event will go to three partner charities: Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, The Open Door Clinic, and Stepping Stones of Dunn County. Rock the Riverfront is held in downtown Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park, and includes a 10K and 2 mile run/walk, ½ and ¼ mile youth races, music, family games, and food trucks. Registration is available online or in person at any Royal Credit Union office.

The Rock Hunt will kick-off on Monday, June 17 with clues posted at our charity and sponsor locations by 10 a.m. each day and then on the Royal Credit Union Facebook page at 8 p.m. each evening. The first person to find the rock will win the $500 cash prize. The money will be awarded to the winner at the Rock the Riverfront event. Participants can earn a bonus clue each day by capturing their hunt and posting photos on Facebook with #RoyalRockHunt2019.

The Rock the Riverfront Rock will be hidden on public property and will not be hidden in any construction sites. Royal Credit Union reserves the right to discontinue the hunt at any time if public property is destroyed or vandalized. Royal Credit Union, Market & Johnson, and all other partners will not be held liable if participants incur any injuries, losses, or damages while searching for the Rock the Riverfront Rock. If the person that finds the Rock is a Royal Credit Union Member they must be in good standing to claim the cash prize.

By accepting the prize, winner grants permission for Royal Credit Union and partners to use his or her name, photograph, and likeness for advertising, and publicity without compensation. If the person that finds the rock is under 18 years old, a parent or guardian must be available to claim the prize money. Royal Credit Union team members, employees of our sponsor, Charity partners and their immediate family members are not eligible. No purchase is necessary to win.