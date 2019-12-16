Royalty, EU, US delegations attend Battle of Bulge ceremony

Updated: Mon 3:59 AM, Dec 16, 2019

BASTOGNE, Belgium (AP) — Royalty, American and European delegations are attending ceremonies to mark the 75th anniversary of one of the most important battles in World War II.

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, A U.S. Army World War II Sherman tank sits on the hillside outside the Remember Museum 39-45 in Thimister-Clermont, Belgium. In the bucolic, verdant hills which were once among the worst killing grounds of WWII, Marcel and Mathilde Schmetz have shared coffee and cake with countless veterans, telling stories that span generations. Veterans of the WWII Battle of the Bulge are heading back to mark perhaps the greatest battle in U.S. military history, when 75 years ago Hitler launched a desperate attack deep through the front lines in Belgium and Luxembourg to be thwarted by U.S. forces. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

At dawn on Dec. 16, 1944, Adolf Hitler launched a last-ditch offensive to turn the tide of the war after Allied troops had pushed German forces back across France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

At first Hitler’s surprise offensive pierced the front line so deeply it came to be known as the Battle of the Bulge.

Then, American troops launched a counteroffensive and by Christmas fortunes started to change.

After the monthlong battle, the move into Germany was unstoppable.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus