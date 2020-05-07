Ruby's Pantry continues with special accommodations to prevent spread of COVID

A local church held a pantry, with special accommodations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ruby's Pantry was held in the parking lot of Lutheran Church at 1120 Cedar Street in Eau Claire Thursday.

The pantry allowed for cars to drive up and have a load of groceries delivered into their cars.

Usually, the pantry would be held inside of a building, but with COVID-19 the volunteers had to adapt and come up with a solution to keep everyone safe.

Pastor Josh Toufar says, "they'll pull on by, we'll have a cart ready for them. we'll load their trunk, they'll never get out of their cars, they'll never open their windows. everything we can do to get them what they need."

For more locations and times of Ruby’s Pantry, click here.

