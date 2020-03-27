Rudy's Drive-in opens in La Crosse for season

La Crosse saw a local favorite restaurant open up for the season amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rudy's Drive-in, which has a long La Crosse history, welcomed customers for the season on Friday.

Precautions staff are taking include closing every other lane to allow cars to be six feet apart.

Waiters are changing gloves with every order and they are wiping down the order buttons after each use.

For the staff, it was important to make changes to be able to still start serving this spring.

"We wanted to open.. I mean if Rudy's didn't open in spring, then how would we know that summer is coming?," said Isabella Chase, a Rudy's waitress. "It's always just a nice sign for La Crosse to come in and get your ice cream while you can and that summer is coming. I think it's a really good idea that we did open and that we're taking all the precautions that we can to stay open."

The restaurant is open under shorter hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and only providing take out for the time being.