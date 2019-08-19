Run! Alligators can climb fences

A Florida woman captured images of a gator scaling a fence at Naval Air Station Jacksonville over the weekend. (Source: FACEBOOK/CHRISTINA STEWART/CNN)
Updated: Mon 1:16 PM, Aug 19, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News/CNN) – Here’s something to add to your nightmare file – alligators climbing fences.

Christina Stewart captured images of a gator scaling a chain-link fence at Naval Air Station Jacksonville over the weekend.

“When someone says there is an alligator on base, of course, I have to go see,” Stewart said on Facebook. “Glad I did, got to watch him or her crawl over the gate and disappear. So neat.”

Stewart’s post has been shared thousands of times.

Officials with the air station said they don’t plan on removing the alligator from the base unless it poses a danger to residents.

