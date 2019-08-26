Rural Viola woman dies in weekend house fire

One woman is dead following a weekend fire in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the fire happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at a home on County Highway U, near the Village of Viola.

At the scene, authorities found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

Richland Center Fire responded and requested mutual aid. Firefighters found a woman behind the home, and it was determined an explosion happened.

The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bonnie Strothman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, 68 year old Allen Strothman, was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Fire crews were on the scene for approximately five hours.

The incident remains under investigation.