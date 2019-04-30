Rusk Co. deputies look for work-release inmate who didn't report back

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating an escaped Huber Inmate.

David A. Dvorak 56 of Ladysmith, was released from the Rusk County Jail this morning at 7:30 to attend a dental appointment in the City of Ladysmith.

It was reported by the dental office about 8:30 this morning that Dvorak did not show up for his scheduled appointment.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has issued a warrant for Dvorak’s arrest. Rusk County will also be pursuing further criminal charges. If anyone knows the whereabouts of David A. Dvorak please call Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200.