Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is remembering Deputy Sheriff Dan Glaze Jr, who was shot and killed Oct. 29 2016.

The office says Glaze was killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle near Highway 27, back in 2016. Officials found him inside his patrol car, suffering from a gunshot wound. In 2018, the man who shot Glaze was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.

Glaze had worked in law enforcement for seven years.