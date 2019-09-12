Rusk County homicide suspect deemed competent to stand trial by doctor

A Rusk County homicide suspect has been deemed competent to stand trial by a doctor.

Court documents show 32-year-old Preston Kraft appeared in Rusk County court Thursday where he also stated he believed he is fully competent. Kraft also said he believes he did not have proper counsel and wants a new lawyer, judge and change of venue. One of Kraft’s attorneys also requested a guardian ad litem to investigate the case and send recommendations to the court. The court agreed to obtain a GAL.

Kraft faces charges of 1st degree intentional homicide in the death of Robert Petit in Rusk County.

