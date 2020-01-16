Rusk County man charged for OWI, 2 children in the car

A Rusk County man has been charged in court for an OWI offense and officials found two children in the car at the time.

Court documents show 40-year-old Richard Rapp of Tony has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration- first offense with a minor child in the vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- first offense with a minor child in the vehicle.

A Rusk County criminal complaint says on Jan. 1, officials responded to a report of a vehicle driving in and out of a ditch in the township of Flambeau. Officials also noted there was a passenger who was around 10-years-old and a second child in the vehicle that appeared to be five-years-old.

Deputies say they asked Rapp how much he had to drink that day and he responded with “too much”.

Rapp is due back in court on Feb. 18.

