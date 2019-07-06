Rusk County residents discuss damage after Fourth of July tornado

Cleanup is underway after a confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down just outside the village of Bruce Thursday.

According the National Weather Service, the storm traveled 7.7 miles through Rusk County bringing winds in excess of 80 miles an hour, snapping branches and uprooting trees. It also caused damage to several cabins and buildings surrounding Pulaski Lake.

One of those cabins belongs to Keith Krajewski. “We got here yesterday morning there were branches and needles all over the yard,” he said. “So we cleaned all that up and then there was a tree that had blown over and did some roof damage to our cabin," he said.

A tree hit a corner of his cabin, causing significant damage. "It completely damaged the soffit on one side of the cabin. It's completely wrecked so it will have to get repaired," Krajewski said.

Krajewski says he wasn't home when the storm hit, but down the road, Dorothy and Dick Keiser's said they were. "It came about a quarter to six, real sudden, and we headed for the basement right away." The storm wrecked the Keiser’s boats, boat dock and took dozens of trees.

"The trees make us sadder than the possessions because the possessions are replaceable. I've been on this piece of property for 60 years. I remember when it was very full of trees so it’s kind of sad."

A neighbor, Tina Redmond, owns a summer cabin in the area and came up as soon as she heard how bad the storm was. “I just couldn't believe it. It’s devastation. I’ve never seen it this bad. We've had other storms but never like this. There's not electricity, we don't have an outhouse,” she said. “We have a hand pump, but no actual running water"

Redmond says it could take some time to return to normal "It could take a year or more I think. Those trees are huge. You'd have to get big saws and big, you know, equipment for that." The Keiser's say the community has stepped up to help their neighbors.

"Not everyone got hit as much as maybe the four or five houses here. The people who didn't get hit real bad were quick to come and help cut things off the road right away. Like a half hour later there were chainsaws going. It speaks to the good will of people."

The storm toppled trees, and also knocked out power around the area. But residents say it could have been a lot worse and that they're thankful their families are safe.