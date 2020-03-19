Russell’s of Neillsville offers free grocery delivery for at-risk costumers

While business and schools are shut down due to coronavirus concerns, grocery stores remain open and are working hard to help the help the communities.

Some grocery stores across western Wisconsin are changing hours to help seniors and the disabled, but one local store is taking it one step further.

“There is a lot of people who can’t leave their homes right now or choose not to, but they still need their groceries, they have to have their food and we want to make sure they stay healthy and that they are comfortable and they get what they need,” said Mandy Mortson, the owner at Russell’s of Neillsville.

The store is starting to offer a free delivery service for the high risk populations. If you would like to participate, you call the store on Wednesdays to place your order and then on Thursday they will deliver your groceries. This service will take place once a week, only on Thursdays.

Mortson is urging customers to keep calm and remind them, that the shelves are stocked. She also is asking customers to just buy the essentials to leave enough for everybody else.

“I really want to remind people not to panic, we will be here with groceries, we are not going anywhere, we get grocery trucks twice a week to stock our shelves and also I want to remind people not to overstock, there is a lot of people out there trying to get their groceries and if it is not on the shelves, that’s one less thing they will have.”

The delivery program is only for Russell’s in Neillsville but an update for grocery stores in the Chippewa Valley. Festival Food locations in Eau Claire will close at midnight and open at 5 a.m. to make sure everything is cleaned down. They recommend elderly guests, or those with a compromised immune system, visit our locations between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to benefit from these conditions. Family Fare in Chippewa Falls is having reserved hours store guests most at risk every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.