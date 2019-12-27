Russia confirms it will appeal 4-year Olympic ban

(AP) – Russia has confirmed that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data.

The Russian anti-doping agency known as RUSADA has sent a formal letter disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

RUSADA says it disputes the WADA notice “in its entirety,” including the evidence of tampering with the data archive.

RUSADA’s own CEO, Yuri Ganus, attached his own note of protest to Friday’s letter. Ganus had disagreed with the decision to appeal but was overruled.

The WADA sanctions ban the use of the Russian team name, flag or anthem at a range of major sports competitions over the next four years including the 2020 Olympics.

