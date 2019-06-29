Russia plans to tow nuclear power station to remote Arctic region

The floating nuclear power station is destined for the port town of Pevek. (Source: Mary Ilyushina/CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 3:52 AM, Jun 29, 2019

(CNN) – Russia plans to tow a floating nuclear power station to a remote area in the Arctic Circle next month.

It’s an attempt to bring electric power to the mineral-rich Chukotka region.

Villages and towns along Russia’s Arctic coast generate as much as 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, but the settlements are often only accessible by plane or ship.

The floating nuclear power station is destined for the port town of Pevek, some 4,000 miles from Moscow.

It’s taken almost 20 years to construct it.

When it’s in place, it will be the northernmost operating nuclear plant in the world, but critics compare it to Chernobyl and say it’s an environmental threat.

And some Russian officials have questioned the floating reactor’s price tag. Its construction has cost an estimated $450 million.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus