Russia probe report spurs calls for FBI surveillance changes

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, speaks with Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., second from right, and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., right, after testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Inspector General's report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Source:AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:28 PM, Dec 12, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - Lawmakers in both parties say they want changes in the government’s surveillance powers after abuses were disclosed in a watchdog’s report on the FBI’s Russia investigation.

Calls for change are even coming from Republicans who in the past have voted to renew or expand national security surveillance powers.

At issue is the 1978 law that authorizes the FBI to get warrants to monitor the communications of people suspected of being agents of foreign power.

This week’s report by the Justice Department’s inspector general report identified major errors in FBI applications for court approval to eavesdrop on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus