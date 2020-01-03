Rusty Mercedes sells for $800,000

Updated: Fri 11:38 PM, Jan 03, 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCBS/CNN) - A 1961 Mercedes-Benz has been purchased for $800,000, despite it being rusty and in disrepair.

Rusty 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster sells for $800,000. (Credit: CNN, KCBS)

Alex Manos, owner of the Beverly Hills Car Club says that the 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster cost $5,000 to $8,000 brand new back in the day, but he just sold the car for $800,000.

“People like Hugh Hefner had one,” Manos said.

He said that the cars are hard to come across, so even in rough condition, they are worth a good bit of money.

Manos was able to track down the car’s history.

“The sales person at that Mercedes dealership sold it to the first owner, then that car went back to the dealership. The same salesperson sold it again the second time to the grandfather of the people we bought the car from. It went from the grandfather, to his son and then we bought it from his daughter,” he said.

The car lived for years outside in Florida and was later moved into a garage where it sat for 15 to 20 years.

Copyright 2020 KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus