SAT adds ‘adversity score’ to test scores to give colleges more context, report says

The folks who oversee the SAT scores plan to assign an “adversity score” to every student who takes the test as a measure of their skills for getting into college.

The idea is to capture the social and economic background of each student as schools evaluate them for admission.

The notion of an adversity score began as a research study by the College Board in 2016 and was followed by a pilot program in 2018.

The Wall Street Journal reports the program will be expanded to 150 schools in the fall with plans to grow it further the following year.

The adversity score is calculated by using 15 factors in three overlapping categories – neighborhood environment, high school environment and family environment.

The numbers consider things like the crime rate and poverty levels from the student’s high school and neighborhood.

The students won’t be given their adversity scores, but college admissions officers will see the numbers when reviewing their applications.

