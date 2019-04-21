SC woman goes berserk after ‘snake convention’ invades her back porch

The photos show a group of three snakes clearly with a curious pattern of scales. (Source: Andrea Dick)
By  | 
Updated: Sun 5:36 PM, Apr 21, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman says she was so startled by a group of backyard invaders, she was forced to throw her cup of coffee in self-defense.

Andrea Dick, of Aiken, SC, took to Facebook Friday to explain the hairy situation after a group of six snakes planned a party for her back porch without warning the homeowner.

“I sat drinking a cup of coffee AND looked down to find 6 snakes having a “snake convention” within a foot of my feet,” Dick wrote in the post.

The photos show a group of three snakes clearly with a curious pattern of scales.

“I threw my coffee at them(yes, that was extreme but necessary) then ran but stopped to take a picture because not ONE person would have believed me,” the post continues.

Dick says the longest of the group appeared to be about 5 feet long.

“Now I’m wondering and worried how many babies may be a result of this “convention” and will they all be born under the deck where evidently they all live peacefully together,” the Aiken resident continued.

Copyright 2019 WMBF via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wmbfnews.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus