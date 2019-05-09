SCAM ALERT: Person posing as Meals on Wheels representative asking for money

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County says someone has been posing as a Meals on Wheels representative asking for money from participants for their bill.

The center is warning the public that this is a scam. The Aging & Disability Resource Center does not collect money for meals this way.

A letter is sent monthly with the suggested donation amount. Please be advised that if someone comes to the door asking for money for Meals on Wheels, or any other bills through the Aging & Disability Resource Center, do not pay them, instead contact the police or the Aging & Disability Resource Center for questions, 715-839-4735.