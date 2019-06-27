SCOTUS: Drawing blood from unconscious OWI suspect allowed

A major decision by the nation's highest court could change the way operating while intoxicated, or OWI suspects are prosecuted.

The case, Mitchell v. Wisconsin centers on how and when law enforcement officers are allowed to take a blood sample of an impaired driver.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its 5-4 ruling, validating it is permitted to draw blood without a warrant from an OWI suspect who is unconscious.

Defendant, Gerald Mitchell was arrested for OWI and became unconscious, but his blood was drawn anyway under the "Implied Consent Law."

Mitchell appealed saying his 4th amendment right to require a search warrant was violated.

The Supreme Court’s decision came with the help of Eau Claire Deputy City Attorney, Douglas Hoffer and his team.

They filed a brief that led the court to look at the case under exigent circumstances, meaning the blood draw was necessary to prevent physical harm to the officers or others, according to the Legal Information Institute.

“And that was ultimately how the United States Supreme Court examined this case in a decision that was very positive for law enforcement,” says Hoffer.

Hoffer added, the decision aids law enforcement officers in collecting the best possible evidence for all parties.

“It helps make our streets safer from those who are driving on them,” he says.

For local criminal defense lawyer, Harry Hertel, he says the vote in favor of the state is a little topsy-turvy.

Hertel reflected on a similar case, McNeely v. Missouri back in 2013, where time and situational factors played into the impossibility of law enforcement officers obtaining a warrant.

“So they're basically saying, ‘hey in most instances where there is a chance you're going to lose the ability to draw the blood and its necessary evidence because it's going to fade with time, it's alright to draw blood regardless of what we decided in McNeely 3 years earlier,'” explains Hertel.

Hertel added, the electronic-age has made getting a warrant fast and simple, and the court's decision could open up a wider interpretation of the 4th amendment.

Meanwhile, local health officials, who execute blood draws, say the 5-4 vote won't change procedure or how patients are taken care of.

“We are not just going to take the information and hand it over to someone, there are laws that we need to follow, the hospital follows them quite strictly and either way we are going to treat you the same way we would treat a regular patient," says Brett Berg, a Registered Nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.