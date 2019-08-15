SPAM is jumping on the pumpkin spice bandwagon. Really.

As fall approaches, more and more companies are announcing their holiday-themed products.

Yes, pumpkin spice SPAM is real and it's hitting shelves next month. (Source: SPAM/Facebook)

But here’s one you probably would never have expected: Pumpkin spice SPAM.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the creation (or abomination?) in an email to Hawaii News Now. Pumpkin spice SPAM will be sold online only starting Sept. 23 at Walmart.com and SPAM.com.

Wondering what SPAM with fall spices tastes like?

“SPAM pumpkin spice combines deliciousness with creativity, allowing the latest variety to be incorporated into a number of dishes, from on-trend brunch recipes to an easy, pick me-up snack,” the company spokesperson said.

In 2017, SPAM joked about it in a Facebook post. But it certainly sparked a spirited conversation among SPAM connoisseurs.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.