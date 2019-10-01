SPONSORED: Breast cancer survivor encourages annual screenings

About 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, according to the National Cancer Institute.

One local woman is sharing her journey with breast cancer to emphasize the importance of annual screenings.

“At 10 o clock, actually 10:10, I got the call,” said Tammy Schemenauer of Bloomer. “That day changed my life.”

In November of 2014, she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. She said this news came as a shock, as she was faithful in getting her annual mammograms.

She said her journey wasn’t an easy one. Her chemo treatments could sometimes take up to 8 hours.

“I would bring a bag and in there I would have a blanket, I would have books, I would have my kindle, I would have pictures of my family,” said Schemenauer.

Despite the harsh treatments, she looked at her journey through a positive lens.

“My sister was also diagnosed 2 years after me,” said Schemenauer. “I went through my journey so I could help her with her journey.”

She said her support system was the reason she was able to make it through. Whether it was a homemade card, a homemade quilt, family dinners, or words of encouragement, she said it all made her a stronger person.

Schemenauer wants to stress the importance of women getting their annual mammograms. According to the American Cancer Society, women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

“It is just so important to get that annual screening and self-exams are so important,” said Schemenauer.

She said her cancer was fast-growing and if she wouldn’t have gotten her annual mammogram, she wouldn’t have known how much worse the cancer could have gotten. She said she felt normal the day doctors found a tumor in her breast.

She said some days on her journey were good and others brought challenges.

“I was crying every time I would put my hand through my hair and I would have piles of hair in my hand,” said Schemenauer.

She found one thing that helped boost her confidence.

“It’s like something was missing,” said Schemenauer. “So I thought, earrings…wear big earrings…hoop earrings.”

Those hoop earrings brought her smile back.

“They weren’t seeing that I didn’t have no eyebrows, that I didn’t have any hair, and it just made me feel better,” said Schemenauer.

Her advice to other men and women in her shoes is to get screened and to remember that tomorrow is a new day.

“It’s hard, it’s emotional, it’s a roller coaster, but you will make it through,” said Schemenauer.

