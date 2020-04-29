SWAT and police in Chippewa Falls, man arrested after threats made

A man is in custody after a situation in Chippewa Falls Wednesday morning.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department says it started around 6:30 in the area of Cedar Street between Pearl Street and Eagle Street.

Officers were called to the area because the man had made threats towards law enforcement and threatened to use a gun. He also used his vehicle to swerve at officers.

Extra law enforcement and the SWAT unit were called in after he refused to leave his home.

He eventually came out safely and will be evaluated. Police say they will also refer charges.

More information is expected to be released later today.

