Sacred Heart Hospital receives 3,000 FDA-approved plastic face shields from Ford Motor Co.

Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire received 3,000 FDA-approved plastic face shields from Ford Motor Company in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transparent face shields fully block the face and eyes from accidental contact with liquids and, when paired with N95 respirators, can be a more effective way to limit potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Stacey Powell, Director of Perioperative Services at Sacred Heart said, "The colleagues and providers who serve our communities by providing care at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals are so grateful for this donation. Throughout our hospitals colleagues are wearing these shields at the bedside, during procedures, while screening patients and in the emergency departments. Our supply of personal protective equipment is strong, but knowing the manufacturing industry cares about us on the front lines in health care is comforting during such a stressful time for everyone."

