Sacred Heart employees look forward to spring duckling visits

Staff an area hospital waits for one visitor all winter.

Employees at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire looks forward to a mamma duck in the spring, who returns to Sacred Heart to have her young. There, hospital staff get to track the ducklings lives, from birth to adolescence.

Recent contraction blocked off the courtyard where the ducks normally gather. But, workers say that they are relieved that the ducks still pick their hospital as a place to raise their ducklings.

