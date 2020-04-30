‘Safer at Home is saving lives:' Evers says one million Wisconsinites support stay-at-home order

Gov. Tony Evers says groups that collectively represent more than one million Wisconsin residents voiced their support for the extended 'Safer at Home' order this week.

If that's the case, about one in six people in Wisconsin represented by these groups support the stay-at-home order, which enforces social distancing by closing non-essential businesses and schools, and bans large public gatherings, until May 26. Supporters say the effort will help flatten the curve and save lives in our state.

The governor said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that dozens of organizations, which collectively represent over a million people, voiced their support for the order with the Wisconsin Supreme Court this week.

The show of support comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed by the GOP-led legislature, which is suing Gov. Evers over the extended stay-at-home order. Republican lawmakers say the extended order goes to far, by making businesses suffer longer than they need to and infringing on residents' liberty to go about normal activities.

“From nurses and doctors to pastors and community leaders, the message to state lawmakers and the Court is loud and clear: Safer at Home is saving lives,” Gov. Evers said in the statement. “This is an unprecedented outpouring of support, and I hope people in the State Capitol listen.”

Before the Safer at Home order, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 was doubling every 3.4 days, a rate similar to Italy and Spain, according to the governor's office. With Safer at Home in place, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has doubled every 12.4 days.

The following organizations and individuals filed briefs asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to uphold the stay at home order (copied from release):

- Wisconsin Public Health Association, Wisconsin Nurses Association, Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Wisconsin Association for Perinatal Care, My Choice Family Care – Care Wisconsin, and more than 50 doctors, nurses, pathologists, professors, and public health experts from around Wisconsin filed an amicus brief demonstrating the deadly nature of COVID-19 and the need for prompt, executive action to combat pandemics. Available here.

- 24 nonpartisan community groups, membership and advocacy organizations, labor organizations, Native American tribes, and community service organizations located throughout Wisconsin, which collectively represent hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites, filed a brief demonstrating the catastrophic impact lifting Safer at Home will have on Wisconsinites. Available here.

- The Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards and more than 17 local officials and governments filed an amicus brief arguing that Safer at Home’s statewide approach is needed to combat COVID-19 and protect communities throughout Wisconsin. Available here.

- The Wisconsin Council of Churches and dozens of pastors, priests, rabbis, and other religious leaders filed an amicus brief representing more than one million congregants, demonstrating the importance of Safer at Home to religious communities throughout Wisconsin. Available here.

- 17 leading legal scholars filed an amicus brief showing that DHS’s pandemic powers are common throughout the country and that the Legislature’s lawsuit threatens the separation of powers in Wisconsin. Available here.

- Legal Action Wisconsin, which represents low-income individuals and elderly persons throughout Wisconsin, filed an amicus brief arguing that the Wisconsin Legislature doesn’t have a basis to sue DHS. Available here.

- Labor organizations representing teachers, nurses, and transit workers filed an amicus. Available here.

Earlier this month, more than 200 businesses, city, county, and tribal government officials, medical professionals, and organizations representing everything from labor and educators to religious entities, to civil rights, to veterans affairs, signed a letter of support for Wisconsin's Safer at Home efforts, which can be found here, according to the governor's office.