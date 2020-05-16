Safety crew member dies during school bus race

On Friday, May 15th at the Cedar Lake Speedway in St. Croix County during a school bus race, Edward A. Nicholson, a member of the safety crew, died while trying to clear the track as another bus fell onto him.

The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center responded to the call and at the scene, Nicholson was extricated and life saving efforts were attempted by emergency personal.

Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical examiner.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's office, Medical Examiners office and OSHA.