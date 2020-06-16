Saint Patrick's School set to be torn down

Much has been made as to what will happen to the space occupied by Saint Patrick's School.

It's been nine decades since the construction of Saint Patrick's School in Eau Claire. During that time, hundreds of students walked the halls. One of those students was Ashley Nielsen.

“I think that's the saddest part is seeing that history leave Eau Claire,” she says. “We were actually only in one wing of the school, so we didn't get to explore the whole school all the time, but if you were in certain clubs, sometimes we would sneak around and look at other parts of the school. It was really fun.”

Nielsen was one of the last students to attend Saint Patrick's. The school closed in 1998 when catholic schools of Eau Claire and Altoona consolidated to form the Catholic Area Schools of the Eau Claire Deanery.

“We did 6th grade at Saint Pat's and then 7th and 8th grade was Regis Middle School,” she says. “We were the first classes at Regis middle school.”

The building was turned into the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ – Saint Patrick Parish Center after the closure. Recently, the building had been vacated, saving the Parish $55,000 a year. Although the Parish looked into turning the building into something else Parish volunteer Mike Larrabee says it was just too far gone to restore.

“Kind of imagine you're watching an old movie from the 1940s or 1950s. It really feels like that," Larrabee says. “The building is old, the building is in dire need of a lot of different repairs that are not affordable, the cost to run the building is not sustainable and so it is unfortunately time.”

Saint Patrick's school will be torn down and the land will be turned into a 260 stall parking lot. Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire leases the current parking lot of saint pats and expects the agreement to continue. According to a release sent to Parishioners, the Parish estimates making $93,600 from lease parking alone, once they pay back the benefactor who has made an offer to fund the project. For Nielsen and Larrabee, it will be hard to see the historic school come down, but they know it is for the best.

“It's kind of nostalgic and I'm sad to see it go, but at the same time I understand it,” Nielsen says.

“You don't want to see the building come down, but you can't take it with you,.” Larrabee says.

If you would like a keepsake from Saint Patrick's, there will be an open house on June 27th and two more in July. The Parish asks if you do take something to make a donation to the church.

