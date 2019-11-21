Salad product recall over E. coli bacteria impacts 22 states

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall of more than 75,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. (Source: WALB)
Updated: Thu 10:24 PM, Nov 21, 2019

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The department says Missa Bay, LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling more than 75,000 pounds (34,020 kilograms) of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli.

The products were sold on Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Authorities say the Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened salad product with chicken and the lettuce came back positive for a strain of E. coli bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control says E. coli often causes diarrhea and vomiting.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus