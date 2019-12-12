Salmon farmers rescue bald eagle caught by octopus

Updated: Thu 7:16 PM, Dec 12, 2019

(CNN) – Salmon farmers in Canada rescued a bald eagle caught in the clutches of a large octopus off Vancouver Island last Monday.

An octopus caught a bald eagle in a death grip. Thanks to some salmon farmers, the eagle survived. (Source: Mowi Canada West/CNN)

The team was headed back to their float house when they heard the eagle’s cries as it struggled with the octopus.

They wanted to help but hesitated at first, wondering if they should just let nature take its course.

Finally, they intervened, using a pole with a hook attached to free the octopus’ grip.

The eagle was able to escape and fly to the shore nearby.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
