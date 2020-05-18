Salons taking safety precautions before re-opening

Businesses in Wisconsin have been given the green light to open in a limited capacity under strict guidelines following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the safer at home order.

For salons, that means opening up their doors nearly two months after closing them, but not all of them are ready to reopen.

"We at Estilo are committed to the safety, sanitation, and wellness of our guests, staff and community,” says Owner of Estilo Salon Marie Rasmussen.

Rasmussen says her locations in Eau Claire and Menomonie are opting to wait until May 26 to open.

"Our PPE equipment hasn't arrived,” she says. “We have a lot of it but we are still waiting on our masks that we ordered four weeks ago, we're still waiting on a lot of hand sanitizer."

And Rasmussen is using the next week to train her staff on new safety procedures in the salon.

"This week we are hiring our entire staff back and we are going to start today by training them on all our new sanitation protocols and procedures,” she says. “Everyone will be required to wear a mask inside our business and upon entry we'll be doing temperature checks."

A different atmosphere across the street at Uptown Curl in Menomonie, where Owner Kristy Zimmerman opened up her shop on Friday.

"When I learned of the decision for businesses to be able to re-open, I immediately jumped at the chance to do that because this location is very small compared to my other two locations,” Zimmerman says. “It is just me that works here and I can really control the amount of people in this building."

Zimmerman also says some salons may not make it even after being allowed to re-open.

"It would take quite a few bottles of conditioner to sell curbside for me to even come close to meeting my monthly operating costs. It will be almost three months of absolutely no revenue once this is all over. The salon industry has really been ravaged through this whole pandemic."