"Salute to Those Who Serve" at Country Jam

The 30th anniversary of Country Jam runs through Saturday.

Country Jam military and first responder night

Thursday night, Country Jam celebrated military and first responder night with a "Salute To Those Who Serve" program.

A local marine was honored with the "Hometown Hero" award presented by Jake Leinenkugel.

Leinenkugel is the chairman of the COVER Commission on VA mental health care.

The night also included a missing man fly-over and other tributes.

Proceeds from Thursday night's fundraising events at Country Jam will go to the Veterans Tribute Trail, which is now expected to be constructed in Altoona.