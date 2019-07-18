"Salute to Those Who Serve" at Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- The 30th anniversary of Country Jam runs through Saturday.
Country Jam military and first responder night
Thursday night, Country Jam celebrated military and first responder night with a "Salute To Those Who Serve" program.
A local marine was honored with the "Hometown Hero" award presented by Jake Leinenkugel.
Leinenkugel is the chairman of the COVER Commission on VA mental health care.
The night also included a missing man fly-over and other tributes.
Proceeds from Thursday night's fundraising events at Country Jam will go to the Veterans Tribute Trail, which is now expected to be constructed in Altoona.