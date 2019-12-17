Salvation Army donations down after several local store closures

The holiday season means bells will be ringing, but maybe not as many as there used to be.

The Salvation Army in Eau Claire says there aren't as many bell ringers at local stores because of several store closures in the Chippewa Valley. That means the number of donations is also down.

The Salvation Army says they just don't have as many locations to set up shop anymore with big stores in the area closing down, but they're hoping they can still make their goal before the end of the year.

Last year the Salvation Army tried a digital giving option with a scanner but it didn't work out.

“We're going to try again next year with the right equipment and then maybe prepare a little more in advance,” said Director at Salvation Army in Eau Claire, Karen Frederick.

Frederick says they have fallen behind on their goal amounts for the past two years.

“Our goal every year for Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls combined is $150,000,” said Frederick. “Right now we're pretty behind. We're only at about $43,000.”

She hopes to have the digital giving option available for the area by next holiday season.

Regardless of numbers, she says people continue to show up and support.

“We are very blessed in this community,” said Frederick. “The volunteerism in our communities in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls is just amazing.”

If you’d like to donate, click here.

