Salvation Army needs volunteers to ring bells during 2019 Red Kettle campaign

With Halloween over, the Salvation Army is switching gears to the holiday season and are in need of volunteers.

On Saturday, November 9th the Salvation Army will start its annual bell ringing portion of the 2019 Red Kettle campaign.

The campaign provides around 1/3 of the Salvation Army's budget which funds various programs to help the community.

The La Crosse County Salvation Army has around 2,600 shifts to fill and they say the time volunteering goes by fast.

"Maybe in two hours you go grocery shopping, run some errands, maybe get a couple things done at work, but in two hours donating that time to the kettles, you can do a lot of good for the community," said Alex Riley, volunteer coordinator for Salvation Army of La Crosse County. "You can help raise a lot of money to get people hot showers, you can get a food basket for a single parent who has mouths to feed at home."

Volunteers can sign up at Registertoring.com or call the Salvation Army.

Shifts are available starting November 9th through December 24th Monday through Saturday.