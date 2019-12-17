Salvation Army of La Crosse County distributes clothes and Christmas food baskets to 350 local families

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County had its distribution day for the Angel Giving Tree on Tuesday.

All the bags of clothing purchased from the Angel Giving Tree waiting to be distributed.

Families in need apply for the program to receive clothes and a Christmas food basket.

The Angel Giving Tree was setup in November with numbered tags that indicated what kind of clothes were needed for each family.

Every tag was purchased off the tree in a matter of weeks.

This year, the Salvation Army of La Crosse County is helping 350 families and over 800 kids.

"You have a lot of families that maybe have to choose between one or the other-- putting food on the table for the month or buying Christmas presents for the kids," said Alex Riley, development for Salvation Army of La Crosse County. "In this case, they don't have to choose. So, with the Angel Giving Tree we can do our part to help those in need."

Several volunteers helped distribute at the warehouse.

The Hunger Task Force made donations to help fill the Christmas food baskets as well as local schools and churches.