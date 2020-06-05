Sam Davey Elem. celebrates final day of school in special way

Friday, June 5 marked the last day of school in the Eau Claire Area School District.

Sam Davey Elementary celebrated the final day in a special way.

From 3 to 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, hundreds of cars filled with students and their families drove in front of the elementary school on Eddy Lane.

Teachers and staff waved and cheered from the sidewalk, giving their students a final congratulations for finishing the school year.

"Our students did a great job of staying tuned in, doing their best, their families were helping out doing their best and our staff did an outstanding job as well. I'm very proud, very proud of our students our staff for taking a unique situation and making the best of it," said Sam Davey Elementary Principal Joe Eisenhuth.

At the end of the parade, 5th graders were given a special gift for "graduating" to middle school.