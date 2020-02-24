Sam Davey secretary wins Golden Apple Award

WEAU kicks off week four of the Golden Apple Awards tour of the Eau Claire Area School District with a trip to Sam Davey Elementary School. Monday, we honor a person who is the first face the students see when they enter school in the morning...

“Our 20020 Golden Apple Award winner at Sam Davey is Mrs. Derfus..."

Congratulations to Sam Davey School Secretary Jean Derfus for being honored with the Golden Apple! Principal Joe Eisenhuth says Jean is a huge reason the school runs smoothly. For Mrs. Derfus it's a labor of love saying many students go out of their way to stop in to see every day just to say hi.

"Why I do this is for the kids. I kind of have a business background so i can kind of take that part and meld that with my favorite part of my job which is taking care of the kids and making sure that they feel welcome when they come to school, they get what they need when they are here and get home safe. I feel like I have a relationship with all the kids and their parents and i want to make sure that they feel safe and welcome at Sam Davey every day."

Eisenhuth says, "It’s a huge importance to the school, the secretary is involved in every level and function of what happens in the building. Not just within the building but connections with parents, community members, other people that use the building and the way that she goes about her job, the way she interacts with people and how much she cares has had a positive impact on the school."

Again, congratulations to Mrs. Derfus for her dedication and service to Sam Davey. Jean and the school will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and will be honored at the Golden Apple Banquet on April 16.

